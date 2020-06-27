I feel fortunate to live in Norway for many reasons, the latest being that Ken Morse is running to be the representative for District 71 (Norway, Sweden, Waterford and West Paris). His experience, warmth and love of Maine make him the ideal representative for the region.

Morse was born and raised in Waterford, where his family owned and operated an orchard. That was the beginning of what has been his lifelong interest in healthy foods and food distribution.

If elected, residents will have someone in office who cares not only about the businesses of the area, but also about the needs of area people, the environment and the food distribution network.

Ken Morse is a man who listens to others, even people with whom he disagrees. He will help create connections between the two parties and help stop the gridlock and partisanship that have been plaguing the House for too long.

Jason Trask, Norway

