100 Years Ago: 1920

A belated little story, but rather a good one. The Lewiston Journal phone rang Monday night. after 10.0 o’clock, “Hello” a sweet feminine voice said, ‘Who’s been elected governor? “You mean who won the nomination?” “Yes that’s it. Who won?” “It’s too early to tell said the reporter ‘Why,”‘said the sweet sounding voles in such surprise, “they stopped voting five minutes ago”

50 Years Ago: 1970

Some Calls Are Routine — But This Wasn’t . The desk “sarge” receives , hundreds of calls each day, some routine, some not. At 10:15 this morning, Sgt. Roger Ouellette received a call from an excited woman who requested immediate assistance. Sgt. Ouellette calmed the caller down, then found out that the woman’s cat had his head caught in a bedspring. Patrolman Daniel Blanchard was dispatched to the Spring St., Ext., Auburn address, however his efforts were in vain, the cat had managed to free herself before the officer arrived.

25 Years Ago: 1995

July 1 has been designated as Centennial Day for the Maine State Building. On that day, the historic structure will have been a landmark on Ricker Hill for 100 years. Ceremonies will mark the occasion. The building will observe an open house July 1 from 9 a.m. to 6 p.m. A catered luncheon will be served on the grounds from 11:00 a.m, to 1 p.m. Reservations may be made, for $5 per person, by calling the Poland Spring Preservation Society.

The material used in Looking Back is reproduced exactly as it originally appeared, although misspellings and errors may be corrected.

