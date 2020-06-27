SHELBURNE, New Hampshire — Mahoosuc Land Trust (MLT) has announced the Shelburne Riverlands Project. The land trust seeks to acquire a series of 22 islands and 12 mainland parcels along the Androscoggin River in Shelburne. The project totals 853 acres located along an 8.7-mile stretch of the river running to the state line in Gilead, Maine.

Assuming successful fundraising, the purchase will secure 14 miles of Androscoggin River shoreline along the islands and mainland parcels as well as four miles of inland stream frontage. The wild and scenic nature of the islands and mainland parcels makes this section a favorite of paddlers and anglers.

All of the lands in the project will be open for quiet recreation. Three of the mainland parcels have extensive potential for trail development and for winter cross country ski routes. The project will provide permanent trail access over the last section of the Philbrook Farm Inn “White Trail” to the Crow’s Nest, completing a conservation corridor from Philbrook Farm Inn to Crow Mountain Farm.

This section of the river widens and is braided with oxbow and flood channel wetlands. Half of the town’s floodplain forest is contained in the project, and this land helps protect both the town and the dam from upstream and downstream flooding issues in high water events. The property provides a significant wildlife corridor along the river and also between the larger forests of the White Mountain National Forest and the Mahoosuc Mountains.

More information and a video of the project is available at www.mahoosuc.org.

