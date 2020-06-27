MILBRIDGE – Rhonda Lynn Morris, 55, a residence of Milbridge and formerly of Livermore Falls, passed away, Monday, June 1, 2020 after a long illness.She was born June 23, 1964 in Farmington, the daughter of Ronald and Antoinette “Toni” (LaPlante) Morris. Rhonda attended school in Livermore Falls. She enjoyed doing crafts and sewing. Her daughter, Whitney, was the joy of her life. She is survived by her father, Ronald Morris; her daughter, Whitney; two sisters, Susan and Lisa, three brothers, Steve, Jeffrey and Ronny; and three grandchildren. She was predeceased by her loving mother, Toni Morris; and a son, Austin. A special “Thank You” to the many people who took care of Rhonda during the years of her illness, it is much appreciated. Messages of condolence may be sent to: http://www.finleyfuneralhome.com. At her request there will be no visitation or funeral service. Interment, Birchland Cemetery, East Dixfield Road, Jay.

