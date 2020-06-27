LEWISTON – Rita C. Hall, 74, a resident of Webster Street passed away unexpectedly Thursday, June 25, 2020, at St. Mary’s d’Youville Pavilion.She was born in Lewiston, July 21, 1945, the daughter of Wilfred Robert and Alice (Nadeau) Desrochers.Rita was a long time employee of the local shoe industry. Rita had a gift of humor and had unconditional love for her grandchildren. She was a single Mom while working a full time job raising three daughters. She loved travelling, especially Disney World, and experiencing tasting new foods. She had a love for the oldies but goodies, especially Elvis the King of Rock and Roll, but Rita was the Queen of roller skating.Survivors include three daughters, Diane Cloutier and husband Mark of Windham, Linda Barajas and husband Martin, and Michelle Barajas and husband Miguel all of Lewiston. Also surviving are four grandchildren, Justine, Pablo, Keegan, and Cassie; one great-grandson Quentin.Beside her parents, she was predeceased by two brothers, Raymond and Gerald Desrochers.Graveside committal prayers will be held Wednesday July 1, 11 a.m. at St. Peter’s Cemetery. Family and friends may meet and gather at the Pinette Dillingham and Lynch Funeral Home, 305 Alfred Plourde Parkway, Lewiston beginning at 10 a.m. so we may all process together to St. Peter’s Cemetery.Online condolences and sharing of memories may be expressed at http://www.lynchbrothers.comIn lieu of flowers memorial donations may be made in Rita’s memory to St. Jude Children’s Research Hospital at http://www.stjude.org.

