Androscoggin County

• Michael Knowlton, 39, of Jay, on three counts of aggravated assault, 3 a.m. Saturday at 4 Church St. in Jay.

Auburn

• Justin Plourde, 28, of Lewiston, on outstanding warrants for failure to appear and violating conditions of release, 11:41 p.m. Friday at 1176 Lisbon St.

• Matthew Mcleod, 30, of Auburn, on a charge of furnishing scheduled drugs, 2:02 a.m. Saturday at Central Maine Medical Center.

• Valene St. Onge, 29, of Auburn, on charges of furnishing scheduled drugs and endangering the welfare of a child, 2:02 a.m. Saturday at Central Maine Medical Center.

Lewiston

• Jason Vachon, 33, of Lewiston, on an outstanding warrant for failure to appear, 8:32 p.m. Friday at 22 College St.

• Greggory Smallwood, 18, of Poland, on an outstanding warrant for theft by unauthorized taking or transfer, 11:26 p.m. Friday at the intersection of Sabattus and Wood streets.

• Michael Perry, 40, of Lewiston, on a charge of violating a protection from abuse order, 11:50 p.m. Friday at 2 River St.

• Dennis McCann, 27, of Lewiston, on charges of domestic violence assault with prior convictions, refusing to submit to arrest or detention, and a probation hold, 10:30 a.m. Saturday at 54 Webster St.

• Kenneth Hardy, 39, of Lewiston, on an outstanding warrant for failure to appear and a single count of probation violation, 2:30 p.m. Saturday at the intersection of Pine and Sabattus streets.

