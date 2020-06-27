The past couple of weeks have been momentous. I am in shock at the incredibly quick progressive turn that much of the country has taken. I don’t think it would ever have happened if Americans had sports, movies, recreation, etc., to vie for their attention, but COVID-19 and the tragedy of George Floyd have upset everything.

Yes, the president is self-destructing in so many ways but it seems to be much more than that.

My hope is that Joe Biden will step up with a strong woman of color on the ticket and lead this country in a direction that most of us will, once again, be proud of.

Robert Faunce, Hebron

