The past couple of weeks have been momentous. I am in shock at the incredibly quick progressive turn that much of the country has taken. I don’t think it would ever have happened if Americans had sports, movies, recreation, etc., to vie for their attention, but COVID-19 and the tragedy of George Floyd have upset everything.
Yes, the president is self-destructing in so many ways but it seems to be much more than that.
My hope is that Joe Biden will step up with a strong woman of color on the ticket and lead this country in a direction that most of us will, once again, be proud of.
Robert Faunce, Hebron
