PARIS — The Rotary Club of Oxford Hills recently made donations to two local organizations to help with the younger youth in the area.

Because the annual May Day Play Day event was cancelled due to COVID-19, Rotarians were able to use those designated funds to help the Community Concepts prekindergarten program in conjunction with the Oxford Hills School District.

The program supports 100 to 120 students throughout the Oxford Hills District. The funds will be used toward items like educational supplies, toiletries and other needed supplies throughout the summer.

The club also donated to The Progress Center to help support their youth summer food program. Breakfast and lunch for kids up to age 18 are available Mondays and Wednesdays. The funds will also be used toward educational supplies as needed. For more information on delivery locations, visit www.progresscentermaine.org.