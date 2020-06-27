WATERVILLE — Woodlands Senior Living, a Maine-based, family-owned senior care organization, raised awareness for Alzheimer’s disease from the comfort of rocking chairs for the organization’s first rocking chair rock-a-thon. Residents and staff at all eight Woodlands Senior Living communities in Maine participated in the event on June 19, the summer solstice.

Woodlands residents and staff in Waterville, Brewer, Farmington, Hallowell, Lewiston, Rockland and Cape Elizabeth were invited to sign up for a time slot, grab an available rocking chair and rock throughout the year’s longest day. The concept was to “shine a light on Alzheimer’s awareness” and to rock away the figurative darkness that individuals with Alzheimer’s disease may experience. The event was part of the Alzheimer Association’s “The Longest Day” global fundraising event.

Included in the organization-wide event was a purple theme, the official color of the Alzheimer’s movement, including purple colored food items and decorated rocking chairs. The day was accompanied by rock and roll music.

« Previous

Next »