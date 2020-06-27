Saturday
(All times Eastern)
Schedule subject to change and/or blackouts
AUSTRALIAN RULES FOOTBALL
11 p.m. — FS2: AFL: Adelaide at Brisbane
AUTO RACING
12:30 p.m. — FS1: NASCAR Gander RV & Outdoors Truck Series: The Pocono Organics 150, Pocono Raceway, Long Pond, Pa.
2 p.m. — FS1: MotoAmerica Superbike: Road America, Elkhart, Wis.
3:30 p.m. — FOX: NASCAR Cup Series: The Pocono Organics 325, Pocono Raceway, Long Pond, Pa.
4 p.m. — ESPN2: The Race All-Star Series
BOXING
11 p.m. — ESPN: Top Rank: Miguel Berchelt vs. Eleazar Valenzuela (Junior Lightweights), Mexico City
GOLF
1 p.m. — GOLF: PGA Tour Golf: The Travelers Championship, Third Round, TPC River Highlands, Cromwell, Conn.
3 p.m. — CBS: PGA Tour Golf: The Travelers Championship, Third Round, TPC River Highlands, Cromwell, Conn.
6 p.m. — GOLF: Korn Ferry Tour Golf: The Utah Championship, Third Round, Oakridge Country Club, Farmington, Utah
HORSE RACING
1 p.m. — FS2: America’s Day at the Races
3 p.m. — FS1: America’s Day at the Races
5 p.m. — NBC: Breeders’ Cup: Challenge Series, Churchill Downs, Louisville, Ky.
6 p.m. — NBCSN: Trackside Live!
KBO BASEBALL
3:55 a.m. — ESPN: NC at Doosan
MIXED MARTIAL ARTS
6 p.m. — ESPN: UFC Fight Night Prelims: Undercard Bouts, Las Vegas
8 p.m. — ESPN: UFC Fight Night: Dustin Poirier vs. Dan Hooker (Lightweights), Las Vegas
RODEO
10 p.m. — CBSSN: PBR: Monster Energy Team Challenge, Las Vegas
RUGBY
3 a.m. — ESPN2: Super Rugby: Dunedin at Auckland
3:30 a.m. — FS1: NRL: Gold Coast at Brisbane
5:30 a.m. — FS1: NRL: Canberra at Parramatta
11:30 p.m. — ESPN2: Super Rugby: Hamilton at Christchurch
SOCCER (MEN’S)
7:25 a.m. — NBCSN: Premier League: Wolverhampton at Aston Villa
9:20 a.m. — FS1: Bundesliga: Bayern Munich at VfL Wolfsburg
9:20 a.m. — FS2: Bundesliga: Hoffenheim at Borussia Dortmund
12:25 p.m. — ESPN: FA Cup: Manchester United at Norwich City, Quarterfinal
1:25 p.m. — ESPN2: Serie A: Torino at Cagliari
SOCCER (WOMEN’S)
12:30 p.m. — CBS: NWSL: Challenge Cup: North Carolina vs. Portland FC, Preliminary Round, Zions Bank Stadium, Herriman, Utah
TENNIS
8 a.m. — TENNIS: The 2020 (Re)Open: Battle of the Brits Singles Semifinals & Doubles Final
12:30 p.m. — TENNIS: The 2020 (Re)Open: Ultimate Tennis Showdown 1 Round Robin
3 p.m. — TENNIS: The 2020 (Re)Open: Ultimate Tennis Showdown 1 Round Robin
4 p.m. — TENNIS: The 2020 (Re)Open: Day 5 Credit One Bank Invitational
Early Sunday
AUSTRALIAN RULES FOOTBALL
4 a.m. — FS1: AFL: North Melbourne at Hawthorn
KBO BASEBALL
3:55 a.m. — ESPN: NC at Doosan
Comments are not available on this story.
-
Maine
Maine congressional delegation supports more coronavirus relief, but priorities vary
-
Bicentennial
On this date in Maine history: June 27
-
Sports
Sports on TV: Saturday, June 27, 2020
-
Lewiston-Auburn
Lewiston-Auburn to receive more than $800,000 in COVID-19 funding
-
Sports
NHL draft: And the No. 1 pick goes to – TBD