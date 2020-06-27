FRANKLIN, Massachusetts — Dean College announces area students who have earned a place on the dean’s list for the spring semester.

They are: Adam Canfield of Fryeburg, Bryanna Dumond of Gray, Lily-Anna Heathco of Auburn, Elisha Lesure of Bowdoinham, Wynter Morin of Bethel, Hannah Ranco of Bridgton, Sarah Tajonera and Emily Thompson of New Gloucester.

DURHAM, New Hampshire — The following area students have been named to the dean’s list at the University of New Hampshire for the spring semester.

Fryeburg: Bridget Bailey, high honors, majoring in psychology.

Gray: Jasmine Taudvin, highest honors, majoring in English/journalism.

Harrison: Sydney Lisowski, high honors, majoring in nursing.

Naples: Olivia Toole, honors, undeclared major.

Topsham: Joshua Furgeson, high honors, majoring in mechanical engineering.

Auburn: Abigayle Bates, high honors, majoring in health management and policy; Noah Perron, high honors, majoring in information technology; Michaela Morrill, highest honors, majoring in biomededicine science: medicine and veterinary science.

Jay: Rylee Saunders, highest honors, biomededicine science: medicine and veterinary science.

Lewiston: Conrad Laroche Albert, high honors, majoring in biomededicine science: medicine and veterinary science.; Hope Bowen, high honors, majoring in English literature.

Minot: Ethan Letourneau, high honors, majoring in business administration: finance.

New Gloucester: Keaton McEvoy, high honors, majoring in environmental science: ecosystems.

Newry: Carla Boyle-Wight, highest honors, majoring in music education.

Wayne: Laura Ireland, honors, majoring in communication science and disorders.

West Paris: William Rolfe, high honors, majoring in social work.

Wilton: Alexander Bunnell, high honors, majoring in business administration: marketing.

East Winthrop: Corinna Coulton, highest honors, majoring in animal science.

Kents Hill: Rebecca Link, high honors, majoring in communication.

Litchfield: Kierra Rolston, high honors, majoring in nutrition: nutritional sciences.

Readfield: Nathalie St. Pierre, high honor, majoring in business administration: finance.

Winthrop: Nora Conrad, highest honors, majoring in homeland security; Hannah McLaughlin, highest honors, majoring in human development and family studies.

Industry: Sierra Hoes, highest honors, majoring in biochemistry: molecular and cell biology.

Carrabassett Valley: Emma Kearing, highest honors, majoring in business administration: international business and economy.

BEVERLY, Massachusetts — Zackery Wilson of South Paris is among those named to the dean’s list at Endicott College for the spring semester. Wilson is majoring in sport management and is the son of Shane Wilson and Sarah Wilson. In order to qualify for the dean’s list, a student must obtain a minimum grade point average of 3.5, receive no letter grade below C, have no withdrawal grades and be enrolled in a minimum of 12 credits for the semester.

