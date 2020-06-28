Auburn
• Matthieu Brown, 20, of Durham, on a charge of operating under the influence of intoxication, 2:56 a.m. Sunday, on Mill Street.
Lewiston
• Samuel Warner, 31, transient, on an outstanding warrant for probation revocation, 7:20 p.m. Saturday, at Simard-Payne Memorial Park.
• Joshua Boyd, 26, transient, on an outstanding warrant for unlawful trafficking in scheduled drugs, 7:30 p.m. Saturday, at 92 Oak St.
• Jonathon Burt, 29, of Lisbon, on an outstanding warrant for failure to appear, 9:10 p.m. Saturday, on Birch Street.
• Troy Lafata, 19, of Lewiston, on charges of domestic violence assault and criminal restraint, 2:41 a.m. Sunday, on Dow Street.
• Charles Teague, 48, of Lewiston, on two outstanding warrants for failure to appear, 3:40 p.m. Sunday, on Sabattus Street.
