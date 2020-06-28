All times Eastern.

AUTO RACING
8 a.m. — FS2: FIA Formula E: Race at Home Series
9:30 a.m. — FS1: NASCAR Xfinity Series: Pocono Green 225, Pocono Raceway, Long Pond,  Pa.
1 p.m. — FS1: NASCAR Cup Series: Pocono 350, Pocono Raceway, Long Pond, Pa.

GOLF
Noon — CBS: PGA Tour Golf: The Travelers Championship, Fourth Round, TPC River Highlands, Cromwell, Conn.
3 p.m. — GOLF: Korn Ferry Tour Golf: The Utah Championship, Fourth Round, Oakridge Country Club, Farmington, Utah
HORSE RACING
10 a.m. — FS2: America’s Day at the Races
1 p.m. — NBCSN: Trackside Live!
SOCCER (MEN’S)
5 a.m. — ESPN: FA CUP: Arsenal vs. Sheffiled, Quarterfinal
8:30 a.m. — NBCSN: Premier League: Southampton at Watford
10 a.m. — ESPN: Serie A: Sassuolo vs. Verona
TENNIS
1 p.m. — TENNIS: The 2020 (Re)Open: Day 6 Credit One Bank Invitational

