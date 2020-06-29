AUBURN — A 9-month-old child was revived Friday night after receiving Narcan.

First responders went to a call for an unresponsive child at 8:49 p.m. at 93 Washington St., according to a statement from the Auburn Police Department. Auburn Fire & Rescue took the child to a hospital where a doctor administered the Narcan.

Auburn detectives started investigating how the child may have ingested narcotics, obtained a search warrant and searched the child’s home. A powder consistent with fentanyl, a cutting agent and several items of drug paraphernalia were found in the search, according to police.

The powder was weighed, and a presumptive test came back positive for fentanyl, according to police.

Police interviewed and arrested the child’s parents, Matthew Mcleod, 30, and Valene St. Onge, 29, at the hospital. Both parents were charged with furnishing schedule W drugs. St. Onge also was charged with endangering the welfare of a child.

Bail was set at $1,000 each.

The child has been removed from the custody of the parents and is in stable condition.

