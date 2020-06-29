100 Years Ago: 1920

Colby College is all dressed up for the centennial celebration which opens Saturday. All the buildings are gay with the national colors, while all over the campus have been strung electric lights of all colors, intermingled with banners and pennants of all sorts, giving the campus a very festive manner. At the principal entrance of the college, there has been erected the Centennial gate, a semi-circle affair with the figures 1820 to 1920 above. The tent will also be clad in a day or so on the back campus, and will have a seating

capacity of over 2,000 people.

50 Years Ago: 1970

At next Wednesday’s luncheon meeting of the Auburn-Lewiston Kiwanis Club, to be held at the Roundhouse Motor Inn the speaker is to be Kenneth Rapieff of the Tea Council of the USA. What’s his line? He’s a tea taster, of course, a professional tea taster.

25 Years Ago: 1995

On Friday, June 23, Leila Jane Percy will join forces with the Muriel Havenstein Quartet in Farmington to perform some of the great classics of the big band era. Havenstein has been playing Big Band Jazz since she was 16 years old, and in the 1940’s played with an all women’s Swing band. Other members of the quartet are Bob Bragan, bass; Don Watrous, drums; and Don Gordon, Sax. Singer Percy sings with the Al Corey Big Band and has sung extensively with Randy Bean.

The material used in Looking Back is reproduced exactly as it originally appeared, although misspellings and errors may be corrected.

« Previous

filed under: