State Police say heavy rain caused a crash along Interstate 295 in Bowdoinham Monday afternoon.
Police say a car hydroplaned, struck guardrails and forced a tractor trailer off the road where it overturned with its load of trash.
Northbound traffic was reduced to one lane for the afternoon.
Trooper Elisha Fowlie said the driver of the car – 41-year-old Susan Dubuisson of Farmingdale – was taken to a local hospital with minor injuries.
The driver of the tractor trailer, was 57-year-old Harry Pratt of Bradley, was not injured.
Most of the trash remained in the truck’s trailer, police say.
