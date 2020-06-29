DEAR SUN SPOTS: Are there places we can get the COVID-19 test in Lewiston or Auburn? I have heard that people have to go to other cities. It would be helpful if we had one in this area.

— No name, no town

ANSWER: According to my sources you can receive COVID-19 testing at Maine Urgent Care at 165 Sabattus St. in Lewiston (795-5050). Please call your regular health care provider, if you have one, first to be screened.

I pray that you and all Sun Spotters will stay healthy and never be in a position to need this test!

DEAR SUN SPOTS: The Lewiston School Nutrition Program is participating in the Summer Food Service Program. There is no charge for meals for children up to 18 years of age. Meals are for all children regardless of race, color, national origin, sex, age or disability, and there will be no discrimination in the course of the meal service. Due to COVID 19, breakfast and lunch will be handed out together. Meals can be taken home and will be provided on a first-come, first-serve basis at the following sites between 10 a.m. and noon Monday through Friday. We will be closed July 3 due to the observance of Independence Day. For more information, call 795-4106.

Meals will be served through Aug. 14 at Hillview, 77 Rideout Ave.; Somali Bantu Community, 145 Pierce St.; Farwell Elementary, Farwell Street; Connors Elementary, 400 Bartlett St.; Root Cellar, 89 Birch St.; and River Valley, Strawberry Avenue.

Meals will be served through Aug. 16 at MEIRS Summer Enrichment, 256 Bartlet St. and Pleasant View Acres, 50 Fairmount St.

ANSWER: I hope families will take advantage of this program. There is good, nutritious food. I encourage you to call the program if you have questions. Please spread the word.

DEAR SUN SPOTS: I know you have posted handyperson names and phone numbers, however I cannot find that information. I am looking for light and quick fixes, such as changing the showerhead, cleaning out the bathroom sink drain, and changing the light over the stove. Would you kindly post the list again? I try to read your column every day because there’s a lot of great information. Thank you.

— No name, no town

ANSWER: Readers, if these small projects are in your line of expertise or you know a good reliable worker, please write in.

