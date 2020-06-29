LIVERMORE FALLS — Police are investigating two burglaries reported Thursday that netted a safe and about $200 in change. Both are believed to have happened in the early morning hours Thursday.

A man wearing a mask and gloves entered Camp Good News of Maine, a Bible camp ministry, on Campground Road, police Chief Ernest Steward Jr. said Monday.

The man is seen on surveillance video coming out of the office section of the building carrying a safe on his shoulder, he said. The mask had been lifted from his face. The safe containing cash, credit cards and property records was bolted to a shelving area, Steward said.

A second burglary occurred on Jug Hill Road, which is off Campground Road. A door was pried open to gain entry, he said. About $200 in change was taken from the residence.

Officers Walter Bachelder and Michael Adcock are investigating the burglaries.

Anyone who may have information that might lead to solving the case is asked to call the Police Department at 207-897-3424.

