WOOLWICH — Police arrested two men Friday for the June 15 burglary of a medical marijuana store on Route 1.

Frederick Archer and Alton Lane, both 20-year-old transients from the Bath area, were charged with burglary, theft by unauthorized taking and criminal mischief.

Police say the pair broke into Holistic Alternatives, setting off a security alarm around 1 a.m. June 15, according to the Sagadahoc County Sheriff’s Office.

Chief Deputy Brett Strout said the men were identified using security footage from the scene, which was shared on social media.

Related Woolwich medical marijuana store burglarized twice in 2 weeks

According to the arrest warrant affidavit, written by Deputy Michael Fitzpatrick, he arrived at the store shortly after the alarm was set off and could see one of the windows was broken, “and product was outside the building and all over the floor on the inside.”

He notes that more than $5,000 worth of store items were taken and the store was left with $1,450 in damages.

Another Bath police officer arrived and as the two searched the area, “we noticed that there were two sets of shoes sitting on the grass area between the parking lot of Holistic Alternatives and Route 1,” Fitzpatrick wrote.

Surveillance footage showed two people outside the business near the front entrance before the alarm was triggered, according to Fitzpatrick who adds, “Both of the individuals were not wearing shoes.”

He added they could hear one suspect call the other by name in the footage. Fitzpatrick said police also found pictures of Archer wearing shoes similar to those left behind at the store after the burglary.

Prior to the break-in at Holistic Alternatives, Fitzpatrick said the same individuals are seen attempting to get into Farley’s Cannabis Farm, which is also located less than half a mile away on Route 1 in Woolwich.

Both Archer and Lane are scheduled to appear in West Bath District Court on Sept. 20, according to court documents.

Another group of burglars also hit Holistic Alternatives shortly before 3 a.m. on June 3. A large number of items were stolen and hundreds of dollars worth of property destroyed as the suspects broke into the store. The next day, the sheriff’s office charged three men with burglary and theft, both Class C felonies punishable by up to 5 years incarceration and a $5,000 fine.

On Feb. 10, a tripped security alarm sent deputies to Farley’s Cannabis Farm at 127 Main St. Arrest warrants have been issued for a male juvenile and a man who police believe fled the state.

« Previous

filed under: