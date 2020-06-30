Troy Barnies will continue his professional basketball career in a new country next season, Lithuania.

The former Edward Little High School and University of Maine standout announced on Sunday that he has signed with Panevezys Lietkabelis, a EuroCup team based in Lithuania.

Barnies, 31, spent last year playing briefly in Latvia before joining Kupol-Rodniki in Russian Superleague 1, where he averaged 8.6 points and four rebounds per game in 11 games. His season was cut short last March when the Russian Basketball Federation canceled all basketball in Russia due to the COVID-19 pandemic.

In a nine-year professional career, Barnies, a 2011 Maine graduate, has played for teams in Finland, Turkey, Hungary and Latvia.

