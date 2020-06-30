Troy Barnies will continue his professional basketball career in a new country next season, Lithuania.
The former Edward Little High School and University of Maine standout announced on Sunday that he has signed with Panevezys Lietkabelis, a EuroCup team based in Lithuania.
Barnies, 31, spent last year playing briefly in Latvia before joining Kupol-Rodniki in Russian Superleague 1, where he averaged 8.6 points and four rebounds per game in 11 games. His season was cut short last March when the Russian Basketball Federation canceled all basketball in Russia due to the COVID-19 pandemic.
In a nine-year professional career, Barnies, a 2011 Maine graduate, has played for teams in Finland, Turkey, Hungary and Latvia.
Comments are not available on this story.
-
Business
Franklin Health Internal Medicine hires Ryan Pelton
-
Business
Kim Pelkey earns national recognition
-
Lewiston-Auburn
PHOTO: Driving in the rain
-
Varsity Maine
Coaches, players find ways to connect while first phase for fall sports approaches
-
Business
Franklin Health Pediatrics and Women’s Care hires Katie Trask