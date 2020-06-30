FARMINGTON — Katie Trask has been appointed practice manager of Franklin Health Pediatrics and Women’s Care.

In her new role she is responsible for coaching and assisting clinical and administrative staff, and coordinating the daily operations to ensure a smooth workflow and optimum productivity.

Trask is a seasoned nurse with 19 years of experience. She was most recently a clinical staff nurse and charge nurse/coordinator at the Barbara Bush Children’s Hospital in Portland. She is certified in pediatric nursing and pediatric oncology.

Trask has additionally taught nursing students clinical and simulation labs at two Maine colleges, practiced as a school and camp nurse, and worked as a resident care director for an assisted living facility. She resides in Jay with her three children, Jayden, Griffin and Armanilyn.

