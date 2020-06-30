One doesn’t have to be Roman Catholic to recognize kneeling as a sign of submission. This gesture traces its history at least back to the medieval era, when vassals would kneel before their lord or king as a symbol of submission and loyalty. We no longer have a king, but we do have a Constitution.
When Colin Kaepernick and others take a knee, they are symbolizing submission and homage to the Constitution and the sentiments of the Declaration of Independence. It is, short of sacrificing your life, the ultimate demonstration of respect for the values the flag represents.
People need to read your Constitution and Declaration of Independence (you do have them in your shirt pocket, right?), then join America and take a knee.
If you can’t manage that, then maybe you don’t belong here.
Two knees for the never-ending, one knee for the nation.
John Henderson, Auburn
Comments are not available on this story.
-
Nation / World
Carl Reiner, beloved creator of ‘Dick Van Dyke Show,’ dies at 98
-
Lewiston-Auburn
Bates College eyes big changes on campus for returning students
-
Advertiser Democrat
Fire claims Otisfield home
-
Maine
York police locate woman reported missing last week
-
Sports
Sports on TV: Tuesday, June 30, 2020