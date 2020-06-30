LEWISTON — Kim Pelkey, a representative for Modern Woodmen of America, is one of a small percentage of financial representatives worldwide to achieve membership in the prestigious Million Dollar Round Table this year.
Million Dollar Round Table members demonstrate exceptional professional knowledge, strict ethical conduct and outstanding client service. Membership is recognized internationally as the standard of excellence in the life insurance and financial services business.
Comments are not available on this story.
filed under:
Related Stories
Latest Articles
-
College
Status of games unknown, Bates College teams allowed to prepare for fall season
-
Obituaries
Obituary: Laurice Bean
-
Obituaries
Obituary: Roland L. Jean
-
Horoscope
Libra: Focus on taking better care of yourself
-
Encore
Looking Back on July 1