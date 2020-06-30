Kim Pelkey

LEWISTON — Kim Pelkey, a representative for Modern Woodmen of America, is one of a small percentage of financial representatives worldwide to achieve membership in the prestigious Million Dollar Round Table this year.

Million Dollar Round Table members demonstrate exceptional professional knowledge, strict ethical conduct and outstanding client service. Membership is recognized internationally as the standard of excellence in the life insurance and financial services business.

