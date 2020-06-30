LEWISTON – Paul died June 16, 2020 at the home of his daughter Barbie from cancer. Paul was born Dec. 6, 1962 in Lewiston to Romaine Sr. and Tessie Coolong. Paul was raised and attended school in Lewiston and Auburn. Paul is survived by his children, Barbie Merriam, Jeff Bartos, John Bartos, Nicole Splude and their nine children; stepchildren, Ashley Cota and her five children and Chad Cota and his three children; his three sisters, Rose Wilson, Brenda Jones, Vivian Doyon, two brothers, Romaine Coolong Jr. and John Coolong; many cousins, nieces and nephews. He was predeceased by his mother and father; and brother-in-law, Laurent Wilson. Services will be held July 2 at 11 a.m. at Gracelawn Memorial Park. All are welcome. Online condolences may be sent to http://www.funeralalternatives.net.