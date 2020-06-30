OTISFIELD — A fire Sunday night destroyed a mobile home and a camper on Oak Hill Road.
The fire was reported at approximately 9:30 p.m. and took about two hours to extinguished, Otisfield Fire Chief Kyle Jordan said.
The occupant of the mobile home escaped without injuries, but some pets perished in the blaze, Jordan said. He was uncertain how many pets were in the mobile home.
The mobile home was engulfed in flames when firefighters arrived and they were unable to save it. A camper parked next to the home also was destroyed.
The cause of the fire is undetermined and may never be known due to the extensive damage, Jordan said.
Mutual aid was provided by the Norway, Oxford and Harrison fire departments.
Firefighters returned to the scene at 1:52 a.m. to extinguish a brief flareup.
