The 2020 season for minor league baseball, including the Portland Sea Dogs, will be canceled, according to media reports.

Baseball America, attributing “multiple sources” said an announcement on the cancellation is expected Tuesday afternoon.

The cancellation has been speculated for months because of the coronavirus pandemic.

Major League Baseball resumes training this week, with the season scheduled to begin July 23 – without fans in the ballparks. MLB will still receive revenue through television contracts – something the minor leagues do not have.

MLB has also put in place strict procedures and monitoring for COVID-19. Such policies for hundreds more minor leaguers may have been problematic – especially with all minor league training facilities in Florida or Arizona, where recent coronavirus outbreaks have been recorded.

Furthering the end of the minor leagues was MLB’s establishment of 60-man “player pools” for each team, divided into a 30-man playing roster and a 30-man reserve unit which will train at a nearby minor league facility. Those reserve units were comprised mostly from Triple-A teams, and some from Double-A.

Although it was presumed the minor leagues would be canceled, the Sea Dogs staff continued to plan, just in case.

Two weeks ago, team president Geoff Iacuessa said, “I am still holding out hope … just as during a rain delay, until we are told our season is off, we will remain ready for the potential of games.”

Even though the Sea Dogs are not playing, franchise announced in April that its game day workers would continue to get paid through the season – even if there were no games.

Meanwhile, the Sea Dogs have used Hadlock Field in other ways, including a takeout service for its concession food, as well as a “target” golf event July 9-12 that sold out within 24 hours.

This story will be updated.

