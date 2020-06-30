Tuesday
(All times Eastern)
Schedule subject to change and/or blackouts

BOXING
8 p.m. — ESPN: Top Rank: Alex Saucedo vs. Sonny Fredrickson (Junior Welterweights), Las Vegas
KBO BASEBALL
5:25 a.m. — ESPN: Doosan at Kiwoom
SOCCER (MEN’S)
3:10 p.m. — NBCSN: Premier League: Manchester United at Brighton
TENNIS
6 a.m. — TENNIS: The 2020 (Re)Open: Tipsport Elite Trophy: Day 2, GVC Eastern European Championship: Round Robin
Noon — TENNIS: The 2020 (Re)Open: Altec Styslinger Tennis Exhibition: Semifinals

Early Wednesday

KBO BASEBALL
5:25 a.m. — ESPN: Hanwha at Kia
SOCCER (WOMEN’S)
Midnight — CBSSN: NWSL: Challenge Cup: Houston vs. Utah, Zions Bank Stadium, Herriman, Utah (taped)
TENNIS
6 a.m. —The 2020 (Re)Open: Tipsport Elite Trophy: Day 3, GVC Eastern European Championship: Round Robin

