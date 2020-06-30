FARMINGTON — A state prosecutor dismissed an unlawful sexual contact of a child under age 15 on Monday against a Carthage man for insufficient evidence, according to a Franklin County court document.
Sheriff’s Lt. David St. Laurent arrested William M. Pulk, 62, on Oct. 2, 2019, following an investigation.
St. Laurent received a complaint Sept. 27 from the Maine Department of Health and Human Services indicating a possible sexual assault against a juvenile. St. Laurent and an investigator from DHHS conducted interviews with the child and Pulk. and collected evidence. A forensic interview was held at a Children’s Advocacy Center, which St. Laurent and a DHHS investigator observed, St. Laurent previously said.
Such an interview is intended to elicit detailed information about a possible event the child may have experienced or witnessed. The purposes are to obtain information that may be helpful in a criminal investigation, assess the safety of the child’s living arrangements, obtain information that will corroborate or refute allegations or suspicions of abuse and neglect, and assess the need for medical treatment and psychological care.
