York police say they located an 82-year-old woman with memory issues who had been missing for a week.
Alice M. Schmidt of Cape Neddick was located and is safe, York police said Tuesday morning in a Facebook post. They did not provide details about where Schmidt was found.
Schmidt had been missing since the afternoon of June 23. Police issued a Silver Alert for her on Friday after a family member called to make a missing-persons report when Schmidt did not show up at a scheduled court hearing and neighbors were unable to contact her.
Police said on Friday that it appeared Schmidt had left under her own power and may have been driving a silver Chrysler 200.
