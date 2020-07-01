JAY — People who use the Whistle Stop Trail will be able to ride from Jay to Farmington as of 4 p.m. Wednesday.

The partially closed section of the multipurpose, state trail reopens just in time for the holiday weekend.

A section was closed for part of last year and part of this year so Jay could install a new sewer line as part of a sewer conversion project. The line runs beside the trail for about 2.5 miles.

The town installed a new pump station, force main and 19,000 feet of sewer pipe that will send sewage from North Jay to a collection system at Jay Plaza, and then on to the Livermore Falls Wastewater Treatment Plant. The town will eliminate use of its North Jay Wastewater Treatment Plant.

The trail has been resurfaced with three-quarter inch gravel, graded and compacted, Sewer Superintendent Mark Holt said Wednesday. The sides of the trail have been reseeded. The sewer system is expected to be online by the end of July, he said.

The town leased the section of the trail for the project from the state. The 14-mile trail goes from Jay to Farmington. It connects to other trails along the way.

The Whistle Stop Trail, which was once a railroad line, was purchased by the state for recreational purposes on Oct. 29, 1999, with $198,000 from the state’s Land for Maine’s Future program.

