FARMINGTON — Franklin County commissioners will hold a special meeting at 11 a.m. Thursday at the county courthouse.
The meeting will open in public before commissioners will go into executive session to discuss duties, responsibilities and compensation with county road agent Jerry Haines.
There was some confusion at Tuesday’s commissioners’ meeting in regards to bid specifications and requirements for road maintenance.
