“A Backyard Book of Spiders in Maine” covers the fascinating facts of the spider families found in Maine and the Northeast, and is illustrated with photos, drawings, and graphics. Amateur and professional naturalists alike will find information on individual spiders and special topics such as webs and silk, communication and mating, spiders in winter, spider bites and spider names.

Dana Wilde lives in Troy and writes the “Backyard Naturalist” column that appears regularly in the Kennebec Journal and Morning Sentinel and occasionally in the Sun Journal newspapers. The column originated in years past as the award-winning “Amateur Naturalist” in the Bangor Daily News.

Wilde has been a college professor, editor, Fulbright scholar and NEH fellow. He holds a bachelor’s degree from the University of Southern Maine and doctoral and master’s degrees from Binghamton University. His writings have appeared in The Maine Entomologist and many popular, literary and scholarly publications. His books include “Summer to Fall: Notes and Numina from the Maine Woods” and “Nebulae: A Backyard Cosmography.” He is a member of the Maine Entomological Society, the International Society of Arachnology and the National Book Critics Circle.

Maine Master Naturalist Donne Sinderson said, “ ‘A Backyard Book of Spiders in Maine’ is a wonderful contribution to a sorely misunderstood subject. Dana Wilde gives a well-rounded description of the variety of these little beings along with fascinating facts about the names we’ve bestowed upon them.”

The book is available at local book stores, online book sellers and directly from the publisher at https://www.northcountrypress.com/a-backyard-book-of-spiders-in-maine.html.

