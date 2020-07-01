Really Lewiston?

With all the crime in Lewiston the council enacts an ordinance for no smoking in the parks and on Lisbon Street. An ordinance with $50 dollar when we have shootings and stabbings in Tree Street neighborhood.

Really? Where are the priorities ?

Typical politicians with their heads in the sand.

Michael Tetreault, Lewiston

Comments are not available on this story.

Related Stories
Latest Articles