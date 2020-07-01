Really Lewiston?
With all the crime in Lewiston the council enacts an ordinance for no smoking in the parks and on Lisbon Street. An ordinance with $50 dollar when we have shootings and stabbings in Tree Street neighborhood.
Really? Where are the priorities ?
Typical politicians with their heads in the sand.
Michael Tetreault, Lewiston
Comments are not available on this story.
Related Stories
Latest Articles
-
River Valley
Picnic plans turn into $100,000 scratch-off lottery prize for local couple
-
Encore
Hyssongs to perfrom at Praise Assembly of God
-
Business
Maine enacts final federal jobless aid program
-
The Bethel Citizen
Woodstock to vote on marijuana opt-in
-
Livermore Falls Advertiser
Our national dementia, a sampling