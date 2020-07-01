NORTH LIVERMORE — June 28 service. “How Big is Your God,” was the title of today’s message with Isaiah 43:1-5 the scripture. Everyday we should take the time to be still and know our God; to thank Him for all He has done in our lives. No matter what is happening in our lives, good or bad, we have a God to carry us through it. There are many of our family and friends who don’t realize this and it is our job to show them His love so they will accept the Lord as their savior and have the assurance that He is bigger than their problems and the promise of everlasting life. Hymns today were: “How Great Thou Art;” “Savior Like a Shepherd Lead Us;” and “God Will Take Care of You.”

Events/Notices: Sunday Service July 5th 9:30AM; Hope you will join us in person but if not, you can find the sermon on Facebook or YouTube; Food Pantry request for July is dry canned fruit. Pastor Bonnie’s office Hours resume July 6th, Monday & Tuesday 9AM to Noon: No Bible studies until September; New website: northlivermorebaptistchurch.org; new email address: [email protected]

