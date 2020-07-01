OXFORD – It is with great sadness that the family of Laurice Bean announces her passing on June 28, 2020.Laurice was born on October 6, 1928, in Portland, the only child of Coleman Francis Foley and Julia (nee Webber) Foley. With the passing of her mother in 1938, she moved to Beverly, Massachusetts, graduating from Beverly High School in 1946.She moved back to Maine in 1947 and married Milton Bean in 1949; they lived in Oxford for 70 years until his passing in 2019.Laurice worked for Robinson Mfg., Co. for 37 years. She was an avid horse enthusiast and a member of the American Morgan Horse Association. She was also a member of the Eastern Star, Oxford Chapter #94. She was a member of the Oxford Advent Christian Church and an active participant for several years. She was treasurer of the Sunday school where she also taught classes and was on the Board of the Oxford Hills Christian Academy. She also attended Grace Fellowship Church in Oxford. Laurice is survived by her four children; Sharon Bean of Myrtle Beach, South Carolina, Karla Connell and her husband Peter of South Portland, Julie Juray and her husband Tom of Auburn and Milton “Rusty” Bean and his wife Holly of West Paris; six grandchildren; five great grandchildren; and two great great grandchildren. The family wishes to thank Angela Moen and the staff at The Casco Inn Residential Care Facility for the excellent care and support they provided during this difficult time. Honoring Laurice’s wishes, her funeral service will be private. Arrangements are under the care of Oxford Hills Funeral Services, 1037 Main St., Oxford. Online condolences may be shared with her family at http://www.oxfordhillsfuneralservices.com.

« Previous