LEWISTON – Roland L. Jean, 94, of Auburn peacefully passed away on Sunday June 28, 2020, at St. Mary’s Hospital in Lewiston. He was born in Lewiston on August 9, 1925, the son of the late Joseph and Celina (Lagasse) Jean. He grew up in the Lewiston area and attended Holy Cross parochial school and was a graduate of Lewiston High School. After high school, Roland joined the National Guard and was discharged as a Sargent. On May 31, 1954, he married the love of his life, the former Yvette D. Bouchard at St. Louis Church in Auburn and they started a family together. During that time Roland worked for A.W. Woolworth for 23 years as well as Hall and Knight for 20y years. He was a former member of the Musical Literary Club. He was a lifetime 3rd degree member of the Knights of Columbus, Council 106 and also a lifetime 4th degree member of the Wallace Assembly 338. The family spent most of their summer weekends at Reid State Park enjoying the ocean and picnicking.On January 21, 1998, he married Lorette (Levesque) Cloutier at St. Cecilia’s Church in Fort Myers, Fla., spending the next twelve years together before her death living between Fort Myers and Poland Spring. He had a great interest in doing puzzles, bowling in different leagues, playing pond hockey and enjoying time with his old friends in his later years playing shuffle board. Roland was a very avid Patriots and Red Sox fan. His faith in God was very important to him and certainly helped him through many difficult times. He will be sadly missed.Roland is survived by his daughter, Anne Marie Boisvert of Lisbon and his son, Ronaldo Jean and his wife Karan of Yorktown, Va. He also leaves behind his two loving grandchildren, Andrew and his wife Jackie and Lea Boisvert and her companion Anthony, his great-grandson, McKinney and many dear friends at Schooner Estates that he made while he was a resident there.He was predeceased by his first wife, Yvette in 1994, his second wife, Lorette in 2011 and his sisters, Lorraine Levesque and Gertrude Miller. Condolences and fond memories may be shared with Roland’s family at http://www.thefortingrouplewiston.comThe family wishes to express their sincere gratitude to the many caregivers that showed Roland compassion and care during his time at Schooner Estates.Visiting hours will be held at Fortin\Lewiston on Monday July 6, 2020 from 4-7 p.m. A Mass of Christian Burial will be celebrated at Holy Cross Church in Lewiston at 11 a.m., on Tuesday July 7, 2020, followed by committal prayers at St. Peter’s Cemetery also in Lewiston. Due to Covid-19 restrictions, only 50 people are allowed in the funeral home at one given time as well as at the church for the Mass and the committal for the cemetery. The family thanks you for your understanding. Arrangements are under the care of The Fortin Group Funeral Home, Cremation and Monument Services 70 Horton St. Lewiston, 784-4584.

« Previous