Jaelyn Nadeau places American flags outside Maple Way Dental Care in Lewiston on Wednesday. Nadeau is one of three employees who put flags around the entire building for the Fourth of July. “This is the first time celebrating July Fourth with a mask,” dental hygienist Lorie Cayer said. “We are not going to let that interfere with our celebration,” she said. Daryn Slover/Sun Journal Buy this Photo

lewiston maine
