CARTHAGE — A local couple’s plans for a day trip turned into a $100,000 scratch-off lottery prize on June 22.

Lexy Duguay, 22, of Rumford and Aaron Libby, 24, of Dixfield were making their way towards Smalls Falls for a picnic when they stopped at Bradbury’s Market & Diner for Italian sandwiches.

Lexy noted that this windfall came at the right time because “we were getting a little run down with having all the bills we had and still trying to find a way to be able to afford to build and get our life up and going.”

She said they were not planning on getting the tickets, but while waiting for the sandwiches to be made, Aaron noted he had a $5 winning ticket in his vehicle. Lexy went out to get the ticket, but returned with a different winning ticket, one from Lexy’s grandmother for Easter back in March. So they had two $5 winning tickets to cash.

Lexy said Aaron suggested cashing them in for a $10 ticket, but she responded, “I think we should buy two fives. So he picked one and I picked one.”

She admitted that had they not had to wait for the sandwiches to be made, they would not have gotten the scratch tickets. And even then, they only got them because Aaron had the two winning tickets in his truck to turn in.

They left with their sandwiches and two scratch tickets. They get a little ways down the road and Lexy scratches Aaron’s ticket, which “was a loser, which is no surprise because he’s bad luck,” she joked.

“Then I’m scratching mine and I’m like, ‘Crap, I’m going to lose mine, too.’ I’m almost to the end and all of sudden I hit a 9, and I said, ‘Oh cool, I matched.’ Then, I’m scratching, ooh, a hundred bucks. I was all about winning 100 bucks, then I kept scratching, and I was like, ‘No way. This is fake!'” said Lexy.

Aaron responded, “What? What!”

“We just won a hundred thousand dollars!” she exclaimed.

He pulled the truck over, looked over the ticket, “and looked at me, in awe, about to cry,” said Lexy.

She said they canceled their plans for the day and travelled directly to the Maine State Lottery office in Augusta “to drop it off so we didn’t lose it.”

At the lottery office, the lobby is still closed due to the pandemic, “so they actually made us put it in an envelope and put in a drop box, which was kinda scary. So they ended up shipping us a check in the mail. Waiting for that, in the mail, was the worst,” said Lexy.

The check arrived June 26. “It felt like a lot more than a couple days,” she noted.

Lexy, who is living with her parents for now, just completed her fourth year at Husson College in Bangor, where she’s going through the college dual degree program. She recently graduated with a bachelor of science in Health Sciences and will graduate with a Doctor of Pharmacy degree in two years.

She works as a pharmacy intern at Walgreens in Farmington. Aaron works at the Walmart Distribution Center in Lewiston.

The couple is in the process of buying land in Carthage, next to Aaron’s dad.

Lexy said, “We actually had everything in the works at the bank and were ready to get a loan. We were just waiting to get a call back from the bank.”

Both grew up in the River Valley, she in Rumford and he in Dixfield. “We’re looking to continue our lives here,” said Lexy.

During their detour to Augusta, the couple discussed that with the winnings, they could pay off all of their debts, except for Lexy’s schooling, and pay cash for their land.

She said they also had plans if any money remains from the ticket proceeds. “We plan on building a garage, with an apartment above it until we pay off some of my student loans and build a house.”

“We’re hoping, come spring, we’ll have enough money, between saving from our paychecks and what we have left (from the ticket) to build our garage/apartment so we don’t have any debt for that either,” said Lexy.

She said they definitely had the thought about spending some of the winnings now because Aaron would like a new truck. But then they reminded themselves about what comes first.

“We already had most of the toys we wanted anyway. We have a couple dirt bikes. He has a snowmobile. We have enough toys to keep us plenty busy for now. With paying off our bills, we have our paychecks to spend now, so we figured we could just save up for any toys we want,” said Lexy.

Lexy said she’s also planning to start a bakery this summer, in the building where her aunt owns JD Printing on Congress Street in Rumford. The bakery store front will be on the back side, on Lowell Street.

“We’re grateful that we both had jobs that weren’t affected by the pandemic, and that helped a lot, but it definitely put a damper on getting the business up and running,” she said.

« Previous

filed under: