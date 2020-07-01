Arrests

• Richard I. Bragdon Jr., 41, of 22 Radcliff St., Norway, on a probation violation and charges of domestic violence reckless conduct with priors and driving to endanger, 5:38 p.m. Tuesday in Otisfield by Maine State Police.

• Dillon T. Fisher, 22, of 111 Ice House Road, Fryeburg, on a charge of operating under the influence, 1:07 p.m. Tuesday in Denmark by Oxford County Sheriff’s Office.

• Josiah J. Heath, 41, transient in South Paris on bail revocation and charges of unlawful possession of fentanyl powder and violation of condition of release, 1:51 p.m. Monday in South Paris by Oxford County Sheriff’s Office.

• Christopher T. Mahoney, 30, of 128 Bethel Road, West Paris, on a charge of disorderly conduct, offensive words and gestures, 11:03 p.m. Monday on Park Street by Paris Police Department.

• Matthew J. Middaugh, 46, of 1054 Colebrook Road, Errol, New Hampshire, on a charge of creating a police standoff, 9:50 a.m. Monday by Rumford Police Department.

• Ronald L. Swank, 48, of 74 Kimball St., Mexico, on a charge of domestic violence assault with priors, 9:50 p.m. Monday at that address by Mexico Police Department.

• Andrea S. Wakefield, 32, of 98 Farnsworth Road, Brownfield, on a charge of hindering apprehension and prosecution, 6:33 p.m. Tuesday in Brownfield by Maine State Police.

• Kyle L. Walker, 21, of 12 Oak Ridge St., Fryeburg, on a charge of operating under the influence, 2:50 p.m. Tuesday in Fryeburg by Fryeburg Police Department.

• Jacob P. Alexander, 29, of 579 Plains Road, Harrison, on a charge of violating condition of release, 2:34 a.m. Monday in Harrison by Oxford County Sheriff’s Office.

• Matthew S. Linscott, 37, of 4 Hazen St., Norway, on charges of domestic violence aggravated assault and violation of condition of release, 12:35 a.m. Saturday on Lynn Street in Norway by Norway Police Department.

• Austin R. McAlister, 26, of 70 Granite St., Mexico, on a probation violation, 2:22 p.m. Friday in Mexico by Office of Probation and Parole.

• Michael P. Walker, 43, of 692 Walkers Mills Road, Bethel, on charges of violation of protective order and unlawful possession of heroin, 9:52 a.m. Friday on Hunts Corner Road by Oxford County Sheriff’s Office.

• Brandon T. Flanders, 31, of 60 Yagger Road, Norway, on charge of unlawful possession of heroin, 7:47 p.m. June 25 in Oxford by Oxford Police Department.

• Jonathan J. Stevens, 35, of 6 Tuelltown Road, West Paris, on a charge of assault, 6:48 p.m. June 25 in Paris by Paris Police Department.

• David K. Valley, 57, of 163 Gore Road, Oxford ,on a charge of domestic violence assault, 8:20 p.m. June 25, in Oxford by Oxford Police Department.

filed under: