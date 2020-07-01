JAY — Thursday night, June 23, Phase II of the Siemens Project was approved and the contract for Regional School District 73 Superintendent Scott Albert was extended three years, with some monetary changes.

Directors voted to move ahead with Phase II of the Siemens Project. They gave the Building and Grounds Committee permission to make decisions on what to cut, if financing for the full amount can’t be obtained.

Projects in Phase II were originally to cost $2.4 million, but some things were whittled down making the estimated cost just under $1.9 million, Albert said.

“Approval to move forward doesn’t mean we’re going to get the funding,” he said. “Financing is very difficult right now. Phase II has to start within five years of the first one if we want to do something else.”

RSU 73 directors discussed $5.87 million in building upgrades in March 2018. The work was to be done by Siemens Energy.

The loan to finance the energy savings and building improvements project was approved in April 2018.

“It’s not everything we wanted but it’s everything Siemens could give us,” Building and Grounds Committee Chairman Doug DiPasquale said. “We really wanted to do tar, paving of facilities. It’s the best we could come up with.”

Is now the time to be committing to another $1.5 million, director Dale Leblanc asked.

“We’ve got COVID, don’t know how much money we’re getting from state and federal,” he said. “Also, in Jay the mill has downsized, maybe for good.”

“I have mixed feelings as well,” DiPasquale said. “We have serious needs and our facilities that need to get done. If we don’t, we could be paying twice as much in the future.

“We’re not increasing the budget to cover the costs. We need to maintain our facilities to make sure they’re upgraded and can support our kids.”

At the May 14 meeting, $193,000 was moved from debt service to facilities and maintenance for paving projects. If approved, the first payment for Phase II wouldn’t be due until next year, Albert said then.

“What’s in Phase II has been pared down to what Siemens could finance for us,” director Ann Schwab said. “Things that are needed to maintain our buildings, not extra.”

“If these things go and we have to replace them immediately, that would hit our budget a lot harder than by doing them in phases,” director Phoebe Pike said. “If we wait until everything is worn down too much, we’re not looking at a band-aid, looking at pretty much amputating.”

Some things wanted in Phase I had to be put in Phase II, director Tammy Frost said.

“Some of these are major things that have to be done, as well as code issues we have to do,” she added.

New gym floors and bleachers were wanted but just couldn’t be done, Board Chairman Robert Staples said.

For safety, something has to be done at the elementary school, DiPasquale said.

“The cul de sac is an accident waiting to happen,” he added.

If funding is obtained, the bulk of the work would be completed before school starts, Albert said.

Potential Phase II projects include:

Spruce Mountain High School: Generator and main electrical switch, handicap lift for stage, new windows in the kitchen/shop area, library main window replaced, entrance roof covered, new electric hoists for basketball hoops.

Middle school: New kitchen service wall, bolier room upgrade, new roof, classroom flooring in 10 rooms, new entrance – crossroads area.

Elementary school: New entry vestibule, repointing of brick, new cul de sac, install basin and drain.

Primary school: Freezer/concrete pad, entrance wall/main office set back, classroom flooring in 11 rooms, new antifreeze in sprinkler line, update field panels for Desigo.

Districtwide: Bus garage updates Jay and Livermore Falls, heating, doors, lift.

The board approved increasing Albert’s salary by 2.5% for each of the 2020/21 and 2021/22 school years and increasing travel reimbursement from $500 to $750 in school year 2020/21. Salary will be renegotiated in Spring 2022 for the 2022 and 2023 school years. All other monetary considerations remain the same.

In other business by a vote of seven yes to three no and three abstentions, Albert was authorized to post and receive applications for a bus garage mechanic with the intent of saving the district money. If money can’t be saved, a contract with Bailey Brothers will be signed for the two months remainding of the 2020/21 school year.

“I believe we could save quite a bit of money for the district by having our mechanic,” Albert said. “Bailey’s just went to $63 per hour. They’ve done a great job. We have to do due diligence, see if there are other ways to save money.

“There is more than $130,000 in the budget (for bus maintenance). A person making $30 per hour with benefits would be about $85,000. You’re talking $30,000 to $40,000 savings a year.”

The mechanic would need to be able to do everything the contracted bus mechanic does now, including state inspections, and preferably hold a bus driver’s license for backup if needed, Albert said.

If the district can’t find anyone, Bailey Brothers might pull their contract and not offer it, director Tammy Frost said.

“I echo Tammy’s concerns, ” director Michael Morrell said. “Having a conversation with Bailey Brothers would be good. I would hope they wouldn’t play games, I’m just nervous.

“Does this include the cost of the bus garage getting tools, all that stuff?”

“Yes, the first year wouldn’t see much savings,” Albert said.

Director Dale Leblanc asked if the district had ever had a bus mechanic and if so, how it had worked out.

“Jay had one, when he retired they eliminated the position,” director Lynn Ouellette said.

RSU 73 has never had a bus mechanic, Morrell added.

Voting in favor were Morrell, Doug DiPasquale, Sara Hughes, Scott Jackson (student representative), Dale Leblanc and Andrew Sylvester. Directors opposed were Frost, Steven Langlin and Joel Pike. Abstaining were Lynn Ouellette, Phoebe Pike and Ann Schwab. Board Chairman Robert Staples voted in favor once all other votes had been cast. Directors Lenia Coates and Taylor Guay (student representative) were absent.

