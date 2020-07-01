During these days when the policies and procedures of the nation’s police forces are a focus of the news, I realize I know very little about how our local police operate. I hear about what a difference the mindset of “community policing” makes when it, rather than the “we are on the front line of the war on crime” approach, forms the basis for police training.

I knew about surplus war supplies being made available to local police, but I do not know if our local police have this sort of armament. I don’t know what “defunding” our local police would do. Over and over I discover how little I actually know about the culture of those people in blue (and brown) who have sworn to “serve and protect” us.

If I call the police station, I probably could eventually get my questions answered, taking valuable time from the work of the department. Other interested people might do the same. If the Sun Journal were to undertake the work that local newspapers do so well: research, dig, meet with the people who have this information, it could create a comprehensive article to help our communities learn this vital information without tying up police resources.

Other readers who want the same information should call the SunJournal or write a letter to the editor, so they would know there is support for such work.

Silver Moore-:Leamon, Auburn