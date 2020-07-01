Tuesday
(All times Eastern)
Schedule subject to change and/or blackouts
KBO BASEBALL
5:25 a.m. — ESPN: Hanwha at Kia
SOCCER (MEN’S)
12:55 p.m. — NBCSN: Premier League: Norwich City at Arsenal
1:25 p.m. — ESPN: Serie A: Cagliari at Bologna
3:10 p.m. — NBCSN: Premier League: Chelsea at West Ham
3:30 p.m. — ESPN: Serie A: Parma at Hellas Verona; ESPN2: Sampdoria at Lecce
TENNIS
6 a.m. — TENNIS: The 2020 (Re)Open: Tipsport Elite Trophy: Day 3, GVC Eastern European Championship: Round Robin
Noon — TENNIS: The 2020 (Re)Open: Altec Styslinger Tennis Exhibition: Third places and Finals
Early Thursday
AUSTRALIAN RULES FOOTBALL
5:30 a.m. — AFL: Sydney at Melbourne
KBO BASEBALL
5:25 a.m. — ESPN: Dooson at Kiwoom
