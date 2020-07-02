SOUTH PARIS — Lynn Driscoll of Stone River Gallery is pleased to announce that she will be displaying her new winters work of fine art at McLaughlin Garden and Homestead in South Paris, Maine. Her art exhibit began June 10 and will run until July 7 in McLaughlin Garden’s new gallery space right off their beautiful giftshop area inside the homestead. “It’s a lovely little room with lots of personality to exhibit your art. I’m very pleased to be part of this new adventure with them” says Driscoll. On display are 31 framed paintings of watercolors and pastels and plenty of prints to look through if your looking for something unframed. She is also displaying some of her creative writings to enjoy as you walk through and view her work. On Thursday, June 25th, she will be doing a floral watercolor workshop in their beautiful barn for their series “Thursdays in The Garden”.
For more information please contact McLaughlin Garden and Homestead, South Paris, Maine.
