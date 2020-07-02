WEST PARIS — The Finnish-American Heritage Society of Maine is pleased to announce the resumption of its activities with Open House scheduled for Sundays in July and August from 2:00-4:00 p.m. Join us at the Finnish-American Heritage Center at 8 Maple Street in West Paris. Visit the museum and gift shop. Have a cup of coffee and visit. Covid protocols are observed and we are air-conditioned and handicap accessible.
