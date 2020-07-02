BETHEL — Bethel Area Arts & Music funded this project to create painted activities for youth and the young-at-heart to enjoy while walking on the Bethel Recreational Path. BAAM Task Force member, Sarah Southam, has been the coordinator, but many hands and hearts have been Involved with the design and painting.

They include: Ashley Broderick, Stephanie Herbeck and her daughters Dylan and Sydney, Mary Scanlon and her daughters Cody Ann and Cassidy, Kathy Doyon and her daughters Gabby and Maggie, Althea and Billie Weisberger, Anna Harvey, and several others have also joined in the fun.

