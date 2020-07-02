To the Editor:

I was so excited when I heard Jen Blastow is running for the legislature (Maine House 72)! Finally a young woman I can relate to (well, maybe not the young part) is stepping up to the plate!

I first met Jen 12 years ago when she brought her preschool daughters to Sunday School, later got to know her better through the parent-teacher- community group of Otisfield Community School (SOS) and most recently as we both attended the Center for Ecology Based Economy’s Conference on Climate Change.

I’ve come to know that Jen is caring, committed to her family and her community, a person of integrity, is action oriented, respectful, conscientious. She’s a hard worker with loads of energy. I’ve seen that she listens. She believes in providing a choice for voters, in addressing climate change and in fixing healthcare. As a Nurse Practitioner she is on the frontlines caring for those with the Covid-19 virus. That makes her courageous in my book. Thank you, Jen!

She is sensitive to the issues of small business as her husband runs one. Her commitment to education is apparent by her volunteer work at the school, the Norway Library and the Alan Day Community Garden’s Youth Leadership Program. Jen is a marathoner and I’ve seen her in all kinds of weather running on our roads in Otisfield throughout the years. She goes the distance; she’s got grit.

For all these reasons she gives me hope for our future. If you live in Oxford, Mechanic Falls or Otisfield, (Maine House 72) please consider joining me in voting for Jen Blastow.

Elaine Doble-Verrill

Otisfield

