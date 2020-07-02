Wilton Methodist



WILTON – 9 a.m. Sunday, July 5. The Wilton Methodist Church will reopen under the state’s coronavirus guidelines and welcome new pastor Lorrie Akens. There will be organ music, but no singing, and social distancing observed.

Thrift Shop

WILTON — The Church Mouse Thrift Shop is open on Saturdays from 9 a.m. to 1 p.m., at the Wilton Congregational Church, 386 Main St, Wilton

Sunday services

WILTON — First Congregational Church, 386 Main Street in Wilton is now holding Sunday services at 9:30 a.m. the first and third Sundays of every month.

Events planned



FARMINGTON — On Saturday, July 11, from 8 a.m. to 1 p.m., the Fairbanks School Neighborhood Association will have their Annual Yard Sale. Please No Early Birds. Both fundraisers will be held at Fairbanks School, 508 Fairbanks Road, Farmington. Facial coverings required and social distancing will be managed. Donations accepted and for more information call:778-3808 or 778-4349.

Yard Sale

FARMINGTON — Old South First Congregational Church, 235 Main Street in Farmington, will hold a two-day yard sale on Friday, July 10 and Saturday, July 11 from 9 a.m. to 2 p.m., rain or shine. COVID-19 protocol will be followed with social distancing and face covering when social distancing is not possible. The 2 day sale will include a variety of donated items, however, clothing, firearms, electronics or large appliances will not be included in the sale. Yard sale proceeds will benefit Old South’s community service, outreach and youth programs. FMI call the church office 207-778-0424.

Donations sought

FAYETTE — Friends of Starling Hall will hold a yard sale Saturday, July 18, using the same COVID-19 precautions that were used for the plant sale.

Donations of saleable items that need a new home will be accepted. Clothes, TVs, computers, or printers can’t be accepted, but other working used or new items can be. Drop off will be Friday, July 17, from 5-7 p.m. at Starling Hall.

Live and silent auctions and a pig roast are scheduled for August 27.

For more information, call 293-4344.

