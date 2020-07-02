Endicott
BEVERLY, MA — Zackery Wilson of South Paris is among those named to the Dean’s List at Endicott College for the Spring 2020 semester. Wilson is majoring in Sport Management and is the son of Shane and Sarah Wilson.
In order to qualify for the Dean’s List, a student must obtain a minimum grade point average of 3.5, receive no letter grade below “C,” have no withdrawal grades, and be enrolled in a minimum of 12 credits for the semester.
