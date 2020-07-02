NORWAY — The public is invited to a Lobster Roll Lunch at the Second Congregational Church, UCC, 205 Main St., Norway. Take-out lunch will be served from 11 a.m. to 2 p.m.
The menu includes Deb and Jane’s famous lobster rolls, chips, brownies (made by Happi Chicks) and a cold drink. $15 per meal. There will be hot dogs available for those who don’t eat lobsters. $6.00 per meal.
The Second Congregational Church, U.C.C. is an open and affirming congregation. We welcome all to worship, study and join in fellowship with us. The proceeds from the lunch will benefit the many missions of our community focused congregation. FMI, please call the church office 207-743-2290.
