The Fourth of July is approaching and with it will come many displays of the red, white and blue. Parades and public fireworks displays may be curtailed by COVID but, in one way or another, we will all take note of this national holiday. We will hear The Star Spangled Banner and can sing along. We might find ourselves reciting the Pledge of Allegiance.

The turmoil following the death of George Floyd has highlighted the final words of the Pledge — “liberty and justice for all.” Less attention has been paid to the preceding word — “indivisible.”

It seems to me that the last several years have been quite divisive.

Racial inequality demonstrates a major divide. Attitudes about face masks reveal major divisions. Stasis in Congress shows a major gulf between the R’s and the D’s.

The president continues to play to his base. He has never understood that he serves all citizens. Has there ever been a more divisive person in our highest office? Can someone please remind him to read and recite and perhaps even comprehend the Pledge?

Edward Walworth, Lewiston

